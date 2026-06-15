TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: First Seattle World Cup matchday; heat alert continues; crash updates

6:21 AM: Crash toward bottom of Highland Park Way hill, (update) just west of West Marginal. Live camera shows most lanes blocked, so avoid the hill. Police are on scene.

6:34 AM: That screenshot from one of the SDOT live feeds shows part of the scene. Police are calling for 3 tow trucks. No details on injuries yet but SFD was sent.

6:51 AM: Crash at California/102nd in Arbor Heights. Dispatcher says no one hurt “but it is blocking” at least part of that intersection.

7:03 AM: Texter reports signal trouble at 35th/Fauntleroy. … Police just told dispatch that all lanes are reopening at Highland Park Way/West Marginal.

Earlier:

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, June 15, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The National Weather Service Heat Advisory alert continues until 5 am Tuesday, after a record high of 89 Sunday. Today’s forecast is for more sunshine and a high in the upper 80s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (earliest of the year, remaining there until June 23); sunset will be at 9:09 pm.

SEATTLE WORLD CUP MATCH 1: Noon at Lumen Field (aka Seattle Stadium), Belgium vs. Egypt. Starting by 8 am, this area near the stadium will be off-limits to motor vehicles:

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – If your bus usually travels in the zone shown above, it’ll be rerouted. For West Seattle, that primarily means Route 21. Check Metro reroute details here.

(WSB photo, last Friday, Doc Maynard with new wrap)

West Seattle Water Taxi – Added runs today – 10 am from Pier 50, 10:15 am from Seacrest. Otherwise, Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Now on the summer sailing schedule. Otherwise, Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SCHOOL’S OUT

Everyone who’s not out already will get out later this week – Wednesday is the last day for Seattle and Highline districts, Thursday for Vashon (which has hundreds of West Seattle “commuter students”).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is still not working; we’ve reported it, still no ETA for restoration. In the meantime, you can check live video for any SDOT camera via the SDOT map. State cameras are working and we do have one in the regular lineup:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

(We’ll return the regular camera lineup when the city cams are fully working again.)

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!