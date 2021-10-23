Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to online Friendship Auction

You can help West Seattle’s past continue being stewarded into the future by supporting the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s annual fundraiser. Here’s the announcement:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce that this year our annual fundraising auction will be held as a silent auction online from Tuesday, November 2, through Friday, November 5. We will miss seeing you at Salty’s on Alki for the second straight year, but hope that you’ll support the Historical Society’s efforts to be present and engaged as a friend to the community.

We’ve been through a lot together over the last year as friends and neighbors on the Duwamish Peninsula. And what we’ve learned as we’ve leaned on each other is how important it is to create and honor meaningful connections, through our unique stories and our shared history. With that in mind, your support will help us realize our goals of increasing our programming for youth and schools, broadening the range of subjects explored in our exhibits and adult programs, collecting more of your stories to preserve for posterity, and so much more.

Please check the Historical Society’s website HERE for updates, including instructions on how to register for bidding. Bidding opens on November 2!