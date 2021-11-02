West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

COUNTDOWN: Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show starts Friday

November 2, 2021 9:00 am
(Art by Linda McClamrock)

Your next chance to do early holiday shopping by buying directly from local artists and crafters is only a few days away. The three-day Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

These 15 artists and artistic crafters will be showing, discussing, and selling their specialties at the annual Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show when it returns to Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW) this coming weekend (Nov. 5-7). Show hours in Fellowship Hall will be Friday 5-8 pm, Saturday 10 am-4 pm, and Sunday 11 am-2 pm. ADA access from off-street parking; masks required.

Leslee Avery-Beausoleil – hand-crafted soaps

Tom Costantini – fine watercolors, prints & cards

Apple Cox – whimsical media cards & prints

Gretchen Curtis – hand-knit wearable art

Rose Grandbois – glass ornaments, sun-catchers & garden art

Rance Holiman – everyday sightings in oil

Tim James – miniature landscapes in terraria

Espie Lazo – wrapped & hammered beaded jewelry

Johanna Lindsay – twisted, fused & hammered beaded jewelry

Kathryn Lorenzini – fine greeting cards, packaging & fabric art

Linda McClamrock – fine collage art

Dee Miller – welded & fused glass art for the garden

Linda Thorson – molded concrete designs for home & garden

Jen Vanderhoof – fine photographic images of water worlds

Linda Zhao – hand-crafted critters, polished stones & crystal balls

