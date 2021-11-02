COUNTDOWN: Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show starts Friday

Your next chance to do early holiday shopping by buying directly from local artists and crafters is only a few days away. The three-day Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show starts Friday. Here’s what you need to know.
These 15 artists and artistic crafters will be showing, discussing, and selling their specialties at the annual Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show when it returns to Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW) this coming weekend (Nov. 5-7). Show hours in Fellowship Hall will be Friday 5-8 pm, Saturday 10 am-4 pm, and Sunday 11 am-2 pm. ADA access from off-street parking; masks required.
Leslee Avery-Beausoleil – hand-crafted soaps
Tom Costantini – fine watercolors, prints & cards
Apple Cox – whimsical media cards & prints
Gretchen Curtis – hand-knit wearable art
Rose Grandbois – glass ornaments, sun-catchers & garden art
Rance Holiman – everyday sightings in oil
Tim James – miniature landscapes in terraria
Espie Lazo – wrapped & hammered beaded jewelry
Johanna Lindsay – twisted, fused & hammered beaded jewelry
Kathryn Lorenzini – fine greeting cards, packaging & fabric art
Linda McClamrock – fine collage art
Dee Miller – welded & fused glass art for the garden
Linda Thorson – molded concrete designs for home & garden
Jen Vanderhoof – fine photographic images of water worlds
Linda Zhao – hand-crafted critters, polished stones & crystal balls
| 0 COMMENTS