Roxhill Bog, pizza fundraiser, drive-up food donations, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday rainbow, photographed from Duwamish Head by Dan Ciske)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

EAT PIZZA, SUPPORT FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY: 10:30 am-10 pm today and tomorrow, dine at MOD Pizza‘s Junction location (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), mention Fairmount Park Elementary, and the PTA will get a share of the proceeds, as explained in our calendar listing, including the code if you’re ordering online.

SEE SALMON: More salmon in Fauntleroy Creek – separate report coming up shortly. If you want to take a chance on seeing them, follow yesterday’s instructions after 2 pm.

DRIVE-UP FOOD DRIVE: Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) is coordinating the drive-through Friendsgiving food drive 3:30 pm-5:30 pm, with donations going to the White Center Food Bank. Drive or ride up to 2615 SW Barton with your donation,

ESTATE PLANNING: The King County Law Library invites you to a free online workshop at 6 pm exploring resources you can use for estate planning. Registration information is in our calendar listing.

SAVING ROXHILL BOG: 6:30 pm online, find out where the effort to save the historic headwaters of Longfellow Creek stands now, what happens next, and what you can do. Viewing/listening information is in our calendar listing.

KING COUNTY DISTRICT MAPPING: As reported here last night, the committee drawing new boundaries for the King County Council districts is concluding its work soon and meets again online tonight at 7 pm to continue melding two draft maps into one. Open to public viewing/listening – connection information is here.

