WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(Saturday view of Mount Rainier – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Two work zones of note today, as previewed here – the Duwamish Longhouse crossing/signal project on West Marginal Way, 6:30 am-4 pm, plus Roxbury/Olson “fall cleanup” work, 7 am-3:30 pm.

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

SEATTLE RUN SERIES: Run a 5K or 10K from Alki Beach starting at 9:30 am – info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Join the weekly drop-in game at Walt Hundley Playfield (6920 34th SW), 10 am.

SOUTH PARK HALL CLOSING SALE: 10 am-3 pm, the West Seattleite-owned event venue (1253 S. Cloverdale) is closing and selling what’s left of its furnishings/fixtures, as reported here.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: 11 am-8 pm, final day of the fall festivities at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – details here.

SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY ARTISTS SHOWCASE: First day you can check out the artwork on display at the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) as part of this monthlong, non-juried showcase. The branch is open noon-5 pm today.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online, all welcome at the monthly meeting to talk about West Seattle’s only city-funded tiny-house encampment – participation/connection info in our calendar listing.

ZOOT ALORS: French café music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

CANDIDATE FORUM: 6 pm online, neighborhood groups from around the city are co-sponsoring a forum with Seattle mayor and council candidates. Viewing information is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

