ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Two West Seattle projects this weekend

While we usually include weekend road-work alerts in both our Friday morning traffic watch and our weekend-morning “what’s up” lists, these SDOT alerts for this weekend are worth an advance mention too. First, West Marginal Way near the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, more work both days this weekend:

This weekend, we’ll continue working on the new pedestrian signal at the Duwamish Longhouse as part of the West Marginal Way SW Improvements project. We’ll begin work as soon as 6:30 AM and finish as early as 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. This work is anticipated to have minor traffic impacts, but you may see traffic slowdowns and lane reductions in the area.

Second, Sunday work toward the east end of the Roxbury corridor: