BIZNOTE: The Summerland moving to The Junction

While The Junction is losing one yoga studio, it’s gaining another. Yoga is part of what The Summerland offers, and founder Avian King says the studio is moving south to The Junction from its current North Admiral site:

Three months after a flood forced The Summerland to close its doors in Admiral, the studio has found a new home at 4411 California Ave SW in the heart of the West Seattle Junction.

What initially felt like a devastating setback revealed an incredible silver lining: the opportunity to move into a space twice the size of our original Admiral studio, filled with natural light, higher ceilings, and room to fully realize the vision I’ve had for The Summerland from the beginning.

A friend and fellow yoga studio owner reminded me, “You’ve got to risk it for the biscuit, baby.”

Turns out she was right.

We’re currently renovating a 1947 building just steps from the Farmers Market and across from the post office, preparing to welcome the community into Chapter 2.

For those unfamiliar, The Summerland is a modern yoga and wellness studio offering yoga, sound healing, Reiki, energy work, and ritual haircuts. Whether you’re stepping onto your mat, joining a sound bath, or sitting down for a haircut with intention, everything we do is designed to help people slow down, reconnect, and come back home to themselves. …

We’re planning an Open House weekend during West Seattle Summer Fest; details will be announced soon.

Our first class back will be Sunday Service — our weekly community gathering and anchor class — offered free to the community on Sunday, July 12 at 10:30 am.