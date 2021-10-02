BIZNOTE: Closing sale Sunday at South Park Hall

Keeping an event venue going during a long-running pandemic – when events have been banned or restricted – proved to be too tough a challenge for South Park Hall to keep going. So after four years, the renovated historic space at 1253 South Cloverdale is closing, One of its original proprietors, West Seattle entrepreneur Corina Luckenbach, has announced a fixtures/furniture sale for tomorrow (Sunday, October 3rd), 10 am-3 pm. Some items already have been sold but at last report they still had some tables and chairs as well as their bar. Luckenbach’s main business, Bebop Waffle Shop in The Admiral District, is still “doing great.” As for the fate of the South Park Hall space, owner John Bennett, the West Seattle-based entrepreneur/preservationist, says he’ll be seeking a new tenant,