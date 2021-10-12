WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police standoff at 35th/Avalon

7:11 PM: Thanks for the tip. Police are at the 3295 SW Avalon apartment building. Here’s why, according to SPD spokesperson Det. Valerie Carson: They “were attempting to help the Department of Corrections contact a suspect who had violated his parole. Now he is barricaded in his apartment and says he has a firearm, so we’re trying to negotiate with him.”

7:27 PM: SWAT officers are part of the response, we’ve confirmed at the scene. The photo above shows a SWAT vehicle that’s parked at the 7-11 across the street. This is NOT affecting traffic in the area, though, our crew says.