WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police standoff at 35th/Avalon

October 12, 2021 7:11 pm
7:11 PM: Thanks for the tip. Police are at the 3295 SW Avalon apartment building. Here’s why, according to SPD spokesperson Det. Valerie Carson: They “were attempting to help the Department of Corrections contact a suspect who had violated his parole. Now he is barricaded in his apartment and says he has a firearm, so we’re trying to negotiate with him.”

7:27 PM: SWAT officers are part of the response, we’ve confirmed at the scene. The photo above shows a SWAT vehicle that’s parked at the 7-11 across the street. This is NOT affecting traffic in the area, though, our crew says.

  • taylor October 12, 2021 (7:16 pm)
    oddly enough they let us in the building and just said don’t go to the third floor. 

    • D October 12, 2021 (7:56 pm)
      Good to know!I have to go to work at 9 and take out the dog haven’t heard if it’s safe to leave or not yet..

  • chloe October 12, 2021 (7:56 pm)
    traffic is extremely backed up due to this.

    • WSB October 12, 2021 (8:02 pm)
      It wasn’t when we were there, but perhaps officers’ positions have changed. Good idea to avoid the area in general.

