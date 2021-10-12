West Seattle Art Walk history Thursday!

Thqt’s “A Little Prayer for Those Who Migrate,” by Jake Prendez of Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery in South Delridge, the official poster for this fall’s West Seattle Art Walks. With the first of those Art Walks this Thursday night (October 14th), the WSAW makes history – with a record number of participating businesses (more than 50) and a record number of sponsoring partners (eight, plus WSB as media partner). West Seattle Art Walk coordinator Reeve Washburn notes, “This is a remarkable come-back from the dark days of the pandemic, where we went virtual for three months, then had only a small handful of businesses reopen to bring Art Lovers back together in the community. And it’s wonderful growth since the Art Walk’s restart in 2016, with nine businesses.”

One factor in the WSAW’s growth is the development of neighborhood hubs. The Art Walk is not just a “Junction thing” any more – the other Junctions – Admiral and Morgan – have blossoming participation, and the support of neighborhood groups (Morgan Community Association and Admiral Neighborhood Association). If you haven’t been out on Art Walk night, know that it’s not just about art – some venues also offer food and beverage specials to support the fun night out. Here’s the map/list for this quarter:

Washburn says the Art Walk has “had great turnout all summer,” which also has encouraged more businesses to join in. Some have artist receptions on Art Walk night; some have ongoing displays not only that night but all month long. You can find out more about featured artists each month in a detailed preview on the WSAW website – here’s the info for this month (including events’ specific times – most start at 5 pm but not all). Back to this quarter’s artist – you can see Prendez’s work not only at his own gallery but also at three other Art Walk venues this quarter – The Good Society on Thursday, Flying Apron in November and Hotwire Coffee in December.