FOLLOWUP: ‘We’re nearing the finish line’ for SW Barton project, SDOT says

A milestone for the project to rebuild eastbound SW Barton in the bus-layover zone along Roxhill Park – three and a half months after work began, it’s almost over, according to this update from project spokesperson Matt Howard:

The concrete work on SW Barton St is complete, and the roadway has fully cured. Crews are now preparing for the striping and repainting phase. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, crews will begin removing the existing roadway striping. By Friday, July 17, they will begin laying out and applying the final striping.

During this work, traffic cones and other safety devices will remain in place to protect crews and keep the roadway clear. We’re nearing the finish line, and we truly appreciate your patience throughout this project.

Once we wrap up the remaining items on our task list, we’ll coordinate with King County Metro to restore bus service.