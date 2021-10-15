TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes & weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Cloudy again – with a high around 60.

ROAD WORK – TODAY

26th SW – Now closed southbound between Roxbury and Barton for street upgrades to prepare for RapidRide H Line.

ROAD WORK – THIS WEEKEND

Multiple advisories from SDOT:

-We’ll be working on replacing concrete panels in the intersection of 16th Ave SW and SW Austin St in the northbound direction. This work is anticipated to begin on Saturday between 7 AM and conclude as early as 5 PM. The lanes will remain closed on Sunday as the concrete cures. The area will be reopened before the Monday morning commute. -On Saturday as early as 6 AM, we will also be installing missing delineator posts on East Marginal Way SW between S Spokane St and S Atlantic St. The work is anticipated to last until 2 PM. -On West Marginal Way SW in the vicinity of Puget Way SW, Urban Forestry crews will be working in the area tree trimming and brush cutting as early as 7 AM to 3 PM on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be traffic impacts on the southbound travel lane. -This weekend, we’ll continue working on the new pedestrian signal at the Duwamish Longhouse as part of the West Marginal Way SW Improvements project. We’ll begin work as soon as 6:30 AM and finish as early as 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. This work is anticipated to have periodic lane closures on West Marginal Way in both directions throughout the weekend.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Lots of canceled trips lately, so watch @kcmetrobus for word of those.

For ferries and Water Taxi: Both change schedules starting Saturday – here’s the Water Taxi info; here’s the ferry info.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

570th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is working again. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.