UPDATE: Insect invasion in West Seattle

October 19, 2021 8:31 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

8:31 PM: We’re hearing from multiple readers about an insect invasion in the Alki area. Stephanie said she went out for a walk and “was covered in” small blue aphid-type bugs. An earlier texter said they believe the bugs are smoky-winged ash aphids. So far we haven’t found history of them swarming in Seattle, but they seem to be a periodic problem in Eastern Washington – a recent report there points to this WSU website report from 2017, describing them as “hovering masses of puffy gnat-like bugs.” This time of year, the females lay eggs, and that’s the reason for the swarming.

9:47 PM: Commenters from all around the peninsula are reporting sightings, so we’ve updated the headline. We’ll be trying to track down an expert tomorrow to see if we can find out more.

12 Replies to "UPDATE: Insect invasion in West Seattle"

  • Azimuth October 19, 2021 (8:41 pm)
    I was noticing these bugs today too…

  • J October 19, 2021 (8:42 pm)
    I was wondering what those are in Arbor Heights today 

  • Laura October 19, 2021 (8:47 pm)
    We had the same phenomenon here in Arbor Heights this afternoon. 

  • WSB October 19, 2021 (8:56 pm)
    Co-publisher saw a short-lived swarm in our Upper Fauntleroy yard so since you all mention AH, maybe it was part of this phenomenon.

    • Adam October 19, 2021 (9:17 pm)
      Yep, we noticed them in our yard and on our walk in and around Upper Fauntleroy too.  Don’t think I’ve ever seen them before, very distinct color. 

  • M October 19, 2021 (9:17 pm)
    Yes those bugs are in the Admiral Belvedere area. I have a number of them stuck in spider webs on my fence and they were flying around when walking the dogs. 

  • Tracey October 19, 2021 (9:24 pm)
    Same in North Admiral.

  • JJA October 19, 2021 (9:25 pm)
    Yes!!! All along Beach Drive this evening – I kept inhaling them on my run. Ick. 

  • Leshawn October 19, 2021 (9:32 pm)
    North Delridge as well.

  • 1994 October 19, 2021 (9:37 pm)
    Arbor Heights area – out doing yard work from 5 to 6:30 and I thought I disturbed a nest of some little gnats. There were so many that must have been landing on me that I kept thinking I had spider webs on my face or neck – icky sensation to have.

  • Yep October 19, 2021 (9:38 pm)
    Saw them all over between Junction and Admiral this evening on my walk

  • Aaron B October 19, 2021 (9:44 pm)
    Saw them in gatewood today. Was wondering what those were…

