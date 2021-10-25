HALLO-WEEK: West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest Scavenger Hunt has begun!

With Halloween now six days away, the West Seattle Junction’s weeklong Harvest Festival is on – starting with the Scavenger Hunt! Here’s an update from the Junction Association:

What flies above but haunts below? You’ll need to figure out this clue, plus 12 more to get the goods during the second annual Harvest Fest Scavenger Hunt. Beginning today (Monday, October 25th), pick up your scavenger hunt map from participating businesses. Or, if you purchase a tote bag, the scavenger hunt map will be included. Here’s part of it (the official version also has the clues):

Harvest Fest Totes for Kids – The Junction is bringing the joy of Harvest and Halloween in one special tote. Each box has a seasonally themed or musically themed craft, individually wrapped Halloween treats, and a special surprise from the Junction! $35 each ($45 value). UPDATE: There are seven remaining tote bags! Email the Junction at info@wsjunction.org for yours. Pick up at the Junction office (located above Shadowland) – we will email you an invoice to pay via credit card.

Harvest Fest Adult Totes – SOLD OUT