West Seattle Grand Parade throwback: 1989’s ‘Save the Admiral’ entry – and views of the route it traveled

tet

As noted in our preview coverage, the West Seattle Grand Parade dates back almost a century, founded in the mid-1930s. Local historian/journalist Clay Eals reminds us of a civic cause that spilled over into the 1989 parade – the closure of the Admiral Theater, and the campaign to save it. Film footage shot on July 29, 1989, by Ed Thorburn of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and uploaded by Clay documents the “Save the Admiral” parade entry during pre-parade staging and during the parade; it’s 25 minutes of raw video, but if you only have a few minutes to spare, watch the last five minutes or so, showing West Seattle businesses in The Junction, circa 1989, as the parade rolls through. (That includes Easy Street Records in its old location a bit north of the current one, mentioned by this year’s Grand Marshal, Easy Street prprietor Matt Vaughan, in his comments about the tribute. (As you’ve probably guessed, The Admiral was eventually saved – though its then-owner Cineplex Odeon had shut it down half a year before the parade).

P.S. In a moment evocative of Then and Now, the Seattle Times Sunday magazine feature Clay writes, one of the community volunteers who played a prominent role in the “Save the Admiral” campaign – and the 1989 parade entry – was involved with this year’s parade too. We happened to photograph her pre-parade:



At left is Deb Barker, staffing the check-in table with Kyle Edwards (brother of parade coordinator Michelle Edwards). She remains civically involved to this day, including as president of the Morgan Community Association.