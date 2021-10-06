HALLOWEEN: West Seattle Junction’s trick-or-treating plan, and more

Though this year’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival is again scaled down from the full pre-pandemic in-the-street celebration, one activity will be back this year – business-district trick-or-treating.

While the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continues in its usual spot on Sunday, October 31st, 10 am-2 pm, participating businesses will offer trick-or-treating along the sidewalks during that same time period. The West Seattle Junction Association plans additional candy stations, too.

While the ore-pandemic tradition of Harvest Festival activities and games on a bonus block of open street will NOT be back this year, WSJA is again offering you a chance to support local businesses by ordering tote bags – kid and adult versions are available here until they sell out. WSJA thanks tote-bag buyers from previous pandemic-era festivals – so far those sales have “infused $95,000 back into the local Junction businesses in 2020-21,” the organization says.

P.S. Harvest Fest plans also include a Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Night – details on the official webpage.