ELECTION 2021: Planning to vote this weekend?

Tuesday is the deadline to get your ballot in, so this weekend is the perfect time to vote if you haven’t already. So far, only 18.4% of West Seattle/South Park voters have turned in their ballots. As always, the deadlines are 8 pm Election Day (Tuesday) if you use a county dropbox – or earlier, to ensure a November 2nd postmark, if you are mailing via USPS. If you need help voting – including doing it via an assistive device – you can go to a King County Elections Vote Center starting tomorrow (nearest one is at Lumen Field Event Center, open 10 am-4 pm Saturday, 8:30 am-6 pm Monday, 8:30 am-8 pm Tuesday). Still making up your mind? We’ve covered some forums along the way – you can review our coverage archive here – and watch for two reports tonight on the Port Commission and King County Executive forums held by local groups last night. As noted here, you have 17 decisions to make this time around.