ELECTION 2021: Your ballot’s on the way, with 17 decisions to make

Election Day is November 2nd, but voting is about to begin. King County Elections mailed 1.4 million general-election ballots today. Dropboxes open tomorrow; West Seattle has three – at 44th/Alaska in The Junction, at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), and at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – or you can use the USPS to mail yours. Though a handful of races have commandeered most of the attention, you will actually be making 17 decisions – go here to preview your ballot. You’ll see:

BALLOT MEASURES

State Advisory Votes No. 36, 37, 38 (explained here)

King County Charter Amendments No. 1 and 2

ELECTED OFFICES

King County Executive

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

Port of Seattle Commission Positions 1, 3, 4

Seattle Mayor

Seattle City Attorney

Seattle City Council Positions 8, 9

Seattle School Board Districts 4, 5, 7

Voting deadline is November 2nd. If you’re not registered yet, October 25th is the deadline to do that online, or you can go to a county vote center to register in person up through Election Day.