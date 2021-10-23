West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2021: Two more local forums

October 23, 2021 3:18 pm
checkbox.jpgIf you’re still making up your mind, with 10 days left to vote, you might be interested in two local online candidate forums, both coming up next Thursday night. 5-6 pm, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition is co-presenting a forum with the six people running for three Seattle Port Commission seats; each race is countywide, and has for this election a challenger and incumbent – Norman Sigler and Ryan Calkins (Position 1), Hamdi Mohamed and Stephanie Bowman (Position 3), and Toshiko Hasegawa and Peter Steinbrueck (Position 4). You can register here to get the viewing/listening information. Then at 6:30 pm Thursday, this month’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting will feature a forum with the two West Seattleites who are in the running for King County Executive – State Senator Joe Nguyen and incumbent Executive Dow Constantine. This job has a tremendous influence on local transportation, since King County runs Metro buses and the Water Taxi, and the Executive sits on the Sound Transit board. Watch here for viewing/listening info when it’s available – we’ll have it in the WSB West Seattle Events Calendar as well as that day’s daily preview. (Ready to vote now? Dropboxes are open – here’s the list/map – or send your ballot via USPS, no stamp needed.)

