ELECTION 2021: Two more local forums

If you’re still making up your mind, with 10 days left to vote, you might be interested in two local online candidate forums, both coming up next Thursday night. 5-6 pm, the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition is co-presenting a forum with the six people running for three Seattle Port Commission seats; each race is countywide, and has for this election a challenger and incumbent – Norman Sigler and Ryan Calkins (Position 1), Hamdi Mohamed and Stephanie Bowman (Position 3), and Toshiko Hasegawa and Peter Steinbrueck (Position 4). You can register here to get the viewing/listening information. Then at 6:30 pm Thursday, this month’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting will feature a forum with the two West Seattleites who are in the running for King County Executive – State Senator Joe Nguyen and incumbent Executive Dow Constantine. This job has a tremendous influence on local transportation, since King County runs Metro buses and the Water Taxi, and the Executive sits on the Sound Transit board. Watch here for viewing/listening info when it’s available – we’ll have it in the WSB West Seattle Events Calendar as well as that day’s daily preview. (Ready to vote now? Dropboxes are open – here’s the list/map – or send your ballot via USPS, no stamp needed.)
