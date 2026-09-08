WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Incidents at two 7-Elevens – robbery, arrest

Two incidents of note this early Tuesday morning:

7-ELEVEN ROBBERY: Police are investigating a holdup just before 2:30 am at the South Delridge 7-Eleven. Two men, both armed with handguns, are reported to have robbed the store. The descriptions circulated so far are two Black men in their early 30s, both in ski masks, one in a black jacket and blue jeans, one in a red shirt, both last seen fleeing on foot, northbound on Delridge. They’re searching right now with K-9 assistance.

(Screenshot from 35th/Barton traffic cam)

STOLEN-CAR ARREST: About half an hour before that, police were at another West Seattle 7-Eleven – at 35th and Barton – arresting a man after finding a stolen car at the store. The car was described as a white 2019 Nissan Rogue. The suspect is being taken to jail right now.