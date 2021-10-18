DEVELOPMENT: Four West Seattle projects to get Southwest Design Review Board hearings in next month

The city sent official notices today for the next Southwest Design Review Board hearings about two projects we’ve been tracking, both on November 4th, and the SWDRB schedule shows two more projects are on the schedule for a meeting two weeks after that. All are projects we’ve reported on previously. Here’s the meeting schedule:

4406 36TH SW: Second and possibly final meeting (here’s our coverage of the first) for this project in The Triangle, described as “a 7-story, 275-unit apartment building with retail (and p)arking for 163 vehicles.” It’ll go to the board at 5 pm Thursday, November 4th. Info for attending/commenting at the online meeting, by video or by phone, is here.

3010 SW AVALON WAY: First SWDRB meeting for this “8-story, 87-unit apartment building (with) parking for 4 vehicles,” 7 pm Thursday, November 4th. We’ve been reporting on this project for two years. Viewing/commenting/call-in info for this meeting is here.

4440 FAUNTLEROY WAY SW: Second and possibly final meeting for this project (companion to 4406 36th SW, both on property owned by Alki Lumber‘s Sweeney family), described on the city website as a “7-story, 217-unit apartment building with retail (and p)arking for 153 vehicles.” 5 pm November 18th; here’s our coverage of the first meeting. Info on video/call-in/commenting for this meeting should appear here soon.

4448 CALIFORNIA SW: This will be the second “early design guidance” meeting (here’s our coverage of the first) for this project, “a 7-story, 96-unit apartment building with retail (and n)o parking.” It’ll be at 7 pm November 18th; viewing/call-in/commenting info will be at this link soon.