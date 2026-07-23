REMINDER: All-day video shoot scheduled at Hamilton Viewpoint Park on Friday

Reminder that – as previewed here – a video crew working on a web series is scheduled to take over Hamilton Viewpoint Park tomorrow, starting up as early as 6 am and continuing as late as 7 pm. Most of the park will be off-limits to the public – see the map above for specifics of what’s happening in which areas of the park. The crew is working on a web series called “Car Show Rivalry“ and worked with the city Office of Economic Development to get a permit.