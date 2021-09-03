YOU CAN HELP: 3 chances to volunteer in West Seattle this weekend

Here are three ways to join neighbors in making West Seattle more beautiful this weekend:

ALKI CLEANUP, SATURDAY: Jessica leads this on first Saturdays:

Alki Beach, Parks and sidewalks Cleanup September 4th Where: Meet outside at 2452 Alki Ave SW

Time: From 10 AM to 1 PM Bring your own pick sticks, gardening gloves and a bucket (works better than bags, especially if windy). I have a limited number of pick sticks and buckets. Recommend that you bundle up if cold and if warm, best to wear closed-end shoes.

Kids welcome if supervised by adult. Text Jessica to RSVP, 206-769-6330.

FRIENDS OF LINCOLN PARK, SATURDAY: This longtime group has a couple spots for more help

September 4 9 am – 12 pm Ivy, blackberry and holly, oh my! Join FLiP (Friends of Lincoln Park) as we work to restore our beautiful natural spaces. The Park includes 80 acres of forested areas, with a huge diversity of native trees and plants. But our urban forests are threatened by nonnative, invasive plant species and need our help to thrive and remain healthy. This is where YOU come in! We promise you a good workout and lots of eco-karma. Good for the environment and good for your health!

Sign up by going here.

SCHMITZ PARK, SUNDAY: Still some room left for help at this event too.

September 5, 1 pm – 3:30 pm There is something for everyone! We will be pulling ivy in a shady valley, watering native plants to help them survive this hot, dry summer, and hauling wood chips to prepare for the plants arriving this fall.

Sign up by going here.