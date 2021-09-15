THIS WEEKEND: Orca Half in West Seattle, spanning two days

(WSB photo from Don Armeni during 2018 Orca Half)

Heads up for this weekend: The annual Orca Half half-marathon is happening in West Seattle, and hundreds of runners plan to participate. To be specific, organizers tell us, about 600 on Saturday, and about 350 on Sunday..The Orca Half course starts at Lincoln Park and ends at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. We confirmed with race organizers that no road or lane closures are planned – runners are supposed to stay on the sidewalk/trail. Runners will start in waves at 7:30 am; the course will close at 1 pm.