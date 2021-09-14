FOLLOWUP: Delridge pathway project wraps up

(SDOT photo)

One month ago, we reported on the pedestrian-pathway project at the north end of Delridge Way, after a reader inquiry about its status. Today, SDOT says the work is complete – here’s the wrapup:

When the West Seattle Bridge closed to traffic in March 2020, pedestrian and bicycle traffic on the Delridge Trail increased significantly. This is the most used route for people walking between West Seattle and the east side of the bridge. After completing a stairway upgrade at SW Charlestown St and Delridge Way, the crews started working on improving the Delridge Pedestrian Trail.

The goal was to provide more protection for people walking and to increase the width of the pathway. The project required roadway structural mechanics to build a custom railing nearly 330 feet long. To install the rail, they cut fifty-two holes in the concrete which were each 12-inches deep and 12-inches in diameter. The crews then removed the remaining rubble and soil using a hydro-excavating truck, leaving holes three feet deep. With the additional height of the curb, the railing is set into 3.5 feet of concrete, giving the railing added strength to withstand possible collisions.

To create the pathway, crews excavated the area alongside the path, removing overgrown vegetation and taking the surface down low enough to place an additional 18 inches of asphalt increasing the width of the pathway to around 9 feet.