You asked, so we asked: Derailed railing?

The photos are from Conrad, who wondered about what appeared to be a stalled city project:

There has been at least six weeks of construction along the Delridge Way onramp to the West Seattle Bridge, requiring a detour onto a small portion of the onramp for bicyclists and pedestrians. It appears crews are installing safety bollards along the sidewalk and redoing the staircase into Pigeon Point. This work is appreciated, but it is a bit confusing because there hasn’t been any visible work done on the area in weeks. It seems construction started and then stopped without being completed.

We asked SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali – here’s the reply:

This is a Neighborhood Street Fund project that was working on the railing for the Delridge trail widening. Below are all the updates for the construction of Delridge trail widening and railing: -Core drill is done for the railing footing

-Asphalt paving is done for the shoulder area.

-RS Mechanical Group is scheduled to install railing around mid-August.

-Crews were mainly working on the stairs before and now should be able to focus more on our railing installation work.

Bottom line, work should resume soon.

SIDE NOTE: The aforementioned Neighborhood Street Fund, which builds community-proposed projects, may not solicit new ideas for a few years. The Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee was told earlier this month (see the memo here) that SDOT is proposing choosing 2022-2024 projects from the existing pool of suggestions.