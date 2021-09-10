DELRIDGE PROJECT: Next phase of work includes signs and signals

(SDOT photo)

Bus-lane markings and striping are finished along the Delridge RapidRide H Line conversion project corridor, SDOT says in its weekly preview of what’s next. First, here are the toplines:

*Painting for the new street layout is now complete

*We will continue installing new traffic signs as part of the new street layout

*Landscaping and signal upgrades continue throughout the corridor

*Median and curb installation along Delridge Way SW between SW Juneau St and SW Graham St continues. This work will occur at night to limit impacts to traffic, residents, and students.

*Traffic signal upgrades and curb ramp adjustments have begun at SW Thistle St. This work is anticipated to last for several days.