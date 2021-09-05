5 for your pre-holiday-weekend West Seattle Friday

(Thursday night photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, featuring highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: We just confirmed that wading pools and sprayparks will be open again today, which means Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am to 8 pm and Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm. Same hours for Colman Pool, also at Lincoln Park.

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOP: Big events at the store this weekend, starting with 3-7 pm today, big sale! And 4-7 pm, the store will host West Seattle’s own Rebellyous Foods, showing off their plant-based chicken, with discount coupons so you can buy on the spot. The DGC store is at 5444 Delridge Way SW.

VACCINE CLINIC: 4-6 pm in the parking lot behind Neighborhood House High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW), offering Pfizer, first or second dose. No appointment needed.

CREATED COMMONS: The events continues just north of the P-Patch at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) with a 6 pm community drum circle, featuring, according to CC producers Lelavision, “rhythms of the African Diaspora with artist Sumayya E. Diop. Some drums will be provided, or participants can bring their own percussion (including clapping, stepping, and heartbeat).”

FOOTBALL: High-school football starts tonight and the first local game is West Seattle High School hosting Sammamish at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm. Chief Sealth International High School is on the road at Foster HS.

Something for our calendar? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!