WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 notes

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN CAR DUMPED IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: A green Honda stolen in Leschi was abandoned “partly in the street” near 98th/California in Arbor Heights, neighbors report. Its windows were down, with a jacket and “several pieces of addressed and stamped envelopes” inside the car. Shortly after they emailed us about it, the owner showed up to claim the car. Neighbors reported hearing potentially related activity around 6 am today.

ROBBERY FOLLOWUPS: No arrests reported in either of the 35th SW mini-mart holdups last Friday/Saturday. Lucky 5 was robbed Friday afternoon, and the 35th/Barton 7-11 was robbed Saturday night. We obtained the report narratives on both from SPD today. At the Lucky 5, the clerk told police she had been through robberies before; she said the robber came into the store, walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at her, demanded cash, and got it. He then demanded her phone and took it before leaving. She called 911 using the phone of the next customer to walk in. Another customer found the clerk’s cell phone on the ground outside the store. The robbery at the 7-11 the next night proceeded similarly, according to the report narrative; the robber walked in, went behind the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded cash, got some, and left. In both cases, the reports say, police were able to access security-camera images, but those have not been made public.