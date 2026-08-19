UPDATE: Man shot at Roxhill Park

1:48 PM: SPD and SFD are converging on Roxhill Park after a person was reported shot. Updates to come.

1:55 PM: Police report that several people “scattered” after a gunshot was heard/seen. Our crew is just arriving at the park.

1:58 PM: Police report finding two casings so far. The victim is being taken to the hospital.

2:38 PM: Our crew is back at the park and reports police have taped off the trails leading to the bog area. They report detectives on scene include at least one with a “GANG UNIT” vest. … As mentioned by a commenter, neighbors have been complaining about a growing encampment in the park – in the area where detectives are working right now, though we don’t know yet whether the shooting was at the encampment or not.

2:50 PM: SFD tells us the victim is a 40-year-old man, assessed as being in serious condition when taken to Harborview.