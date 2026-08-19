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UPDATE: Man shot at Roxhill Park

August 19, 2026 1:48 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

1:48 PM: SPD and SFD are converging on Roxhill Park after a person was reported shot. Updates to come.

1:55 PM: Police report that several people “scattered” after a gunshot was heard/seen. Our crew is just arriving at the park.

1:58 PM: Police report finding two casings so far. The victim is being taken to the hospital.

2:38 PM: Our crew is back at the park and reports police have taped off the trails leading to the bog area. They report detectives on scene include at least one with a “GANG UNIT” vest. … As mentioned by a commenter, neighbors have been complaining about a growing encampment in the park – in the area where detectives are working right now, though we don’t know yet whether the shooting was at the encampment or not.

2:50 PM: SFD tells us the victim is a 40-year-old man, assessed as being in serious condition when taken to Harborview.

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6 Replies to "UPDATE: Man shot at Roxhill Park"

  • JP August 19, 2026 (2:25 pm)
    Reply

    Roxhill Park is out of control. There’s 6-8 separate encampments there at any given time. Walked my dog through there a week ago and left when a guy approached me with a machete and saw. Reported it and not much has happened. 

  • GC August 19, 2026 (2:26 pm)
    Reply

    Wow I was just at the park with my grandchildren at the playground getting ready to leave when I heard 4 pops that sounded like fireworks then saw people coming out of the trees at a fast pace as we were getting in to our car . So scary our kids can’t even play safely anymore.

  • Lulu August 19, 2026 (2:31 pm)
    Reply

    I love this park and this is genuinely so devastating. I was planning on walking there during my lunch break today but decided not to last minute. I hope the victim is okay.

  • Rhonda August 19, 2026 (2:47 pm)
    Reply

    The situation there with drug users camping in the thick trees next the senior home and the nightly camp fires is absolutely unacceptable. Dealers going in and out at all hours of the day.

  • Josh August 19, 2026 (3:02 pm)
    Reply

    We walk by the park daily- by, no longer “through.” Bathrooms scary (music playing inside yesterday) people at the doorways hanging out… I don’t understand why the encampments are allowed to continue here with bonfires, music, generators running… we lost our park and no one seems to care.

  • LK August 19, 2026 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    Five months ago I submitted a find it fix it about the encampment and it’s still open. 

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