West Seattle, Washington

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VIDEO: Recycling-facility fire on West Marginal Way SW

August 19, 2026 2:01 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

2:01 PM: Also happening right now: A big SFD response in the 7200 block of West Marginal Way SW, reported to be a commercial building.

2:04 PM: SFD says the fire does NOT involve a structure – it involves “materials in a recycling facility.” Still, big response, avoid the area. (Added above, video sent by Kersti Muul, smoke from the fire as seen from 1st Avenue South Bridge.)

2:14 PM: It’s at the Waste Management facility, according to what our crew is seeing at the scene (adding photo above). SFD says they’re working on ventilation.

2:19 PM: SFD says the fire is out.

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2 Replies to "VIDEO: Recycling-facility fire on West Marginal Way SW"

  • datamuse August 19, 2026 (2:09 pm)
    Reply

    That address is a WM transfer station, ftr. Which I know doesn’t necessarily mean it’s that exact location.

    • WSB August 19, 2026 (2:21 pm)
      Reply

      In this case, it was – but we had to send our photographer to verify (and because for a bit it sounded like a major fire). Thank you!

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