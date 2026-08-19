VIDEO: Recycling-facility fire on West Marginal Way SW

2:01 PM: Also happening right now: A big SFD response in the 7200 block of West Marginal Way SW, reported to be a commercial building.

2:04 PM: SFD says the fire does NOT involve a structure – it involves “materials in a recycling facility.” Still, big response, avoid the area. (Added above, video sent by Kersti Muul, smoke from the fire as seen from 1st Avenue South Bridge.)

2:14 PM: It’s at the Waste Management facility, according to what our crew is seeing at the scene (adding photo above). SFD says they’re working on ventilation.

2:19 PM: SFD says the fire is out.