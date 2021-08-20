West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

70℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after Lucky 5 robbery

August 20, 2021 3:05 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

3:05 PM: Police are investigating a robbery at the Lucky 5 gas station/mini-mart at 35th/Henderson, and that’s why the Guardian 1 helicopter has just arrived in the area. We’ve talked to police at the scene and they tell us one person, armed, held up the store, and got away with cash, only description so far “African-American, male, gray clothing,” last seen heading northbound.

3:16 PM: No luck from the air, so the helicopter has moved on, but the ground-level investigation continues. Lucky 5 has been held up before – most recently just last month.

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after Lucky 5 robbery"

  • Alki resident August 20, 2021 (3:08 pm)
    Reply

    Again?

  • Daniel August 20, 2021 (3:32 pm)
    Reply

    Damn.. I had no idea they’ve been a target for robberies. This sucks, they’re my favorite gas station and the staff inside are always really nice (usually just 1 young person behind counter)

    • WSB August 20, 2021 (3:48 pm)
      Reply

      We also covered a robbery there in 2019; a 17-year-old was arrested and charged.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.