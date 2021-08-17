Lost dog = found. Owner now seeking people who helped

9:39 AM: Keeping the West Seattle lost/found Pets page since 2008, we’ve heard a lot of stories about how pets get reunited with people. This time we’ve heard from a person whose pet is already found – and now she’s looking for the people who helped. From CeiCei:

I’m trying to find and thank the Good Samaritans that helped out Sunday and walked my dog (Franklin) back to my house. Someone else found him by Madison Middle School, and passed him off to a couple that was jogging in the area.

My friend was watching my dog while I was OOT and I had no cell reception. Somehow the latch on the fence wasn’t fully latched and Franklin managed to paw the fence door open and get out of the yard yesterday. Someone found him, tried calling me, but wasn’t able to get a hold of me.

Picture belowm, when my friend found him tied up at home: