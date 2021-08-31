BACK TO SCHOOL: Classes start tomorrow for most West Seattle students

The return to full-time in-person learning continues tomorrow for thousands of West Seattle students. It’s the first day of classes for 1st through 12th graders at Seattle Public Schools, as well as for Hope Lutheran School and for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School. Even if you don’t have a student in your household, be mindful of school zones for safety’s sake – expect more buses, cars, and students walking/biking. Here’s a map of SPS campuses in West Seattle:

Note that, as we’ve reported, West Seattle Elementary is spending the year at the former Schmitz Park Elementary (5000 SW Spokane) while its expansion building is under construction. Also remember that, as announced last week, there’s a new school-zone speed-enforcement camera in West Seattle, on 35th SW near Our Lady of Guadalupe. Here’s the citywide list of not only school-zone cameras and the times they’re supposed to be on, but also flashing school-zone 20 mph reminder beacons. … After tomorrow, there are more first days to come later this week and next – here’s our full list of who starts/started when. Good luck to all, and if there’s news from/at your school, please let us know!