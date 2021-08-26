BACK-TO-SCHOOL COUNTDOWN: City announces new school-zone speeding-ticket camera in West Seattle

With school starting next week for most local students, the city’s school-zone speed cameras will be activated starting Wednesday (September 1st) – and SDOT has just announced that for the first time in six years, there’s a new one in West Seattle. In addition to the existing automated cameras, SDOT says it’s added one on 35th SW between SW Willow and SW Othello, near Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School. That stretch has long had a warning about enforcement because SPD had on occasion deployed a mobile speed-camera van, but now there’s a permanent camera. It’s one of 15 around the city, also including sites on Fauntleroy Way SW near Gatewood Elementary, on SW Roxbury near Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School, and on Delridge Way SW near Louisa Boren STEM K-8. (SDOT confirmed, when we asked on followup, that the new camera will have a 30-day warnings-before-tickets period as has been the case in the past.)