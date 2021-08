BACK-TO-SCHOOL COUNTDOWN: Here’s when classes start around West Seattle

(WSB photo – school bus on test run earlier this month)

School starts soon for most students in and near West Seattle – but for some it’s already begun! We’ve checked local schools’ start dates and here’s what we’ve found. For one – August 18 was the first day of school at Summit Atlas, West Seattle’s only charter school. Everyone else has yet to start. Here are the dates from schools’/districts’ online calendars:

August 30 – Holy Rosary Catholic School

August 30 – Vashon Island School District (1st-12th grades)

September 1 – Hope Lutheran School

September 1 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

September 1 – Seattle Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

September 1 – Vashon Island School District (kindergarten)

September 2 – Highline Public Schools (1st-12th grades)

September 7 – Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

September 7 – Hope Academy

September 8 – Highline Public Schools (kindergarten)

September 8 – Tilden School

September 8 – West Seattle Montessori

September 8 – Westside School

September 9 – Explorer West Middle School

September 9 – Seattle Public Schools (kindergarten/preschool)