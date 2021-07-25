What’s up on your West Seattle Sunday

(Friday night paddlers, photographed by John Hinkey)

Welcome to Sunday!

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: The Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection is scheduled for 3 am-1 pm work again today, and southbound Delridge Way is closed between SW Holden and SW Trenton.

CHURCHES: Many continue streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services. (We’ll continue updating that list each Sunday for as long as a significant number of streaming services continue.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. Food and drink, open-on-all-sides entry/exit, and busking are all back. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools. Colman Pool is open noon-7 pm, not weather-dependent.

ART SHOW/SALE: West Seattle artist Linda McClamrock is having a second day of her driveway art show/sale at 5532 SW Lander Place, 11 am-5 pm

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide is out to -2.8 feet at 12:26 pm today. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Lincoln Park only, 11 am to 1:30 pm, for questions and exploration advice (skipping Constellation Park because of the recent sewage leak).

LONG-DISTANCE SWIMMERS: Around 12:30-1:30 pm, six open-water swimmers – all 60+ – calling themselves the Silver Seals of the Salish Sea are expected to reach Alki Point, on the first-ever relay version of the Amy Hiland Swim (Bremerton to Alki). You can follow the tracking here after they start around 6:30 am.

OWEN’S LEMONADE STAND: Thanks to Dani for the tip! 2-4 pm at Beach Drive/Charlestown, a “budding entrepreneur” in action.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 2: GreenStage presents a “Backyard Bard” doubleheader of short Shakespeare, “Twelfth Night” at 3 pm, “The Tempest” at 4:15 pm, both at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW), free.

LIVE MUSIC @ C & P: Sid Law and Alan Sobel, 3-5:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE MUSIC @ WEST SEATTLE BREWING: Urban Achievers‘ Led Zeppelin tribute, plus Cory Wilds Band, 4-9 pm at West Seattle Brewing in The Triangle (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW).

Event listings welcome – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!