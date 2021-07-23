Silver Seals of the Salish Sea plan historic swim to West Seattle on Sunday

Meet the Silver Seals of the Salish Sea, a group of swimmers whose members have all been on the planet for at least 60 years. This Sunday, six of them – including two West Seattleites – hope to become the first swimmers to swim a relay from Bremerton to Alki Point. One of the swimmers, Guila Muir, says, “We’ll set two records, because no one has ever swum this as a relay, much less swimmers over 60.” She will swim with West Seattleites Scott Lautman and Greg Rolnick, as well as Rachel Price, Zena Courtney, and Michael Palmer. They’re expecting to start from Bremerton around 6:30 am and hope to arrive off Alki Point in the 12:30-1:30 pm vicinity. As it’s a relay, they’ll each swim for half an hour, with each swimmer doing that at least twice. “The distance each swimmer covers during that time will vary, according to currents and their swim speed. Those lucky enough to be swimming in Rich Passage may have the time of their lives, swimming with a super-fast current. That will feel like flying,” Muir says.

She says the Silver Seals are “an ad-hoc team that I put together because swimming this with over-60’s has been my dream for two years.” They’re all veteran open-water swimmers who swim in Puget Sound and/or Lake Washington year-round; Muir herself is also an “ice swimmer.” (She says the Puget Sound temperature on Sunday will be a comparatively bathtubby 57 degrees.)

Side note: The Northwest Open Water Swimming Association tells us a solo swimmer is planning to take on the Bremerton/Alki route Saturday – Melissa Kegler of Sammamish “will be swimming a double lap of the Amy Hiland Swim (Bremerton to Alki and back to Bremerton). She will be starting in Bremerton around 6 AM, and is expected to make the turn at the Alki Lighthouse sometime around 11 AM – 12 PM.” (Kegler and Muir were featured here in 2019.)

You can track both swims – once they begin and the tracking boat is sending a signal – here.