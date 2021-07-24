WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes

(The visiting Northern Elephant Seal, photographed Friday by Jonny Layefsky)

Welcome to the weekend! Here are 11 notes for the day/night ahead …

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Another weekend of work at West Marginal/Highland Park Way, scheduled until 1 pm today and again 3 am-1 pm tomorrow, with lane reductions, so avoid that intersection until later in the day if you can. Also, southbound Delridge Way remains closed between Holden and Trenton.

MUSIC AT C & P: Marco de Carvalho and Friends play at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 10:30 am-noon.

LEMONADE & TREATS: Happening 11 am-5 pm at 42nd/Charlestown:

Hi! My name is Harper and me and my friend, Akemi, are 11 year old scouts who just completed our bronze award by making the inclusion fence at HPIC. We are having a lemonade stand this weekend to help raise money to go to Costa Rica in 2022 so we can learn about sea turtles and explore the amazing rainforests. Marine animals have always fascinated us and this trip will be an amazing experience, especially because Akemi wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up! Please help us reach Costa Rica by buying lemonade, iced coffee, or treats!

BENEFIT BARBECUE: 11 am-4 pm outside West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), get a fresh-grilled hamburger or hot-dog lunch and the proceeds go to Pencil Me In For Kids.

ART SHOW/SALE: West Seattle artist Linda McClamrock would love to see you at her driveway art show/sale at 5532 SW Lander Place, 11 am-5 pm

LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide is out to -3.2 feet at 11:40 am today. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be at Lincoln Park only, 9:45 am-12:45 pm, for questions and exploration advice (skipping Constellation Park because of the recent sewage leak).

LONG-DISTANCE SWIMMER: Somewhere between 11 am and noon, marathon swimmer Melissa Kegler of Sammamish is expected to reach Alki Point, halfway on her planned “double lap of the Amy Hiland Swim (Bremerton to Alki and back to Bremerton),” according to the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association. You can follow the tracking here after she starts around 6 am.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room is open 1-6 pm at 5910 California SW – enjoy Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wines by the glass or bottle, too.

ALL-CITY BAND JAM: No parades this summer but there IS a Band Jam – not in West Seattle this year, but Mark wanted everyone to know:

Even though there are no parades again this summer, there is one chance for everyone to get their All City Band fix this summer. ACB got together for a shortened season to work on a field show for their annual Band Jam at Memorial Stadium 2-4 pm Saturday. A few other groups will also perform. Here is the link to the information page: allcityband.org/bandjam Masks and a completed Seattle School District Covid health screening are required for entry into Memorial Stadium seattlepsb2s.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1MJ02N2Lv2lT5P0?Q_CHL

The stadium is downtown at 401 5th Ave. N.

MUSIC IN THE PARK: “Flutes in the Forest,” a free outdoor concert, is set for 3-4 pm in Schmitz Park – details in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: Indie rock with King Sheim, Dining Dead, Rat Paws at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, $10. More info here.

Something we’re missing? Text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!