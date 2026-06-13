BASEBALL: Tonight’s DubSea Fish Sticks game canceled

Thanks for the tips! The DubSea Fish Sticks baseball team has announced that tonight’s home (game vs. the Utah Yaks is canceled:

Unfortunately, due to a sewer issue within the stadium and park, tonight’s game (6/13/26), has been canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email about receiving ticket exchange. Your tickets will be valid for any remaining games in the Fish Sticks’ 2026 Schedule.

It will be determined later this week if a makeup game will take place at a future date.

We hope to see everyone back out at The Fryer next weekend!