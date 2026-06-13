WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: From birds to boots at Camp Long Mountain Fest 2026

PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

You didn’t even have to climb to get a bird’s-eye view of Camp Long today during the annual Mountain Fest. Ladybird the Eurasian Eagle Owl was one of the birds brought by John Prucich from The Falconer:

They were a big draw but so were the Camp Long features that get you off the ground.ike Schurman Rock:

The 88-year-old “rock” is “the oldest purpose-built climbing structure in the country,” 88 years old, per Seattle Parks. Camp Long also has newer features, like its rope course, available for visitors to try today:

Mountain Fest visitors could also just participate in outdoor traditions like marshmallow roasting:

The next festival at Camp Long is two weeks from today, DNDA’s Arts in Nature Festival on June 27!