ROAD-WORK FOLLOWUP: West Marginal/Highland Park Way work starting earlier this weekend

WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Here's when to see what summer's lowest low tide reveals

westseattleblog.com

(Photo by Gill Loring, from May's low-low tides) Another round of low-low tides is coming up in the next week, including this summer's lowest low tide (minus 4 feet) on Friday. Here's what's happening, plus how to get expert advice for your viewing (most important advice is simple - please tread lig...