West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

73℉

ROAD-WORK FOLLOWUP: West Marginal/Highland Park Way work starting earlier this weekend

July 20, 2021 4:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

That SDOT photo shows just some of the work that crews did at the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way intersection last weekend. And they’ve just sent an update on what’s planned this weekend, including an even-earlier start, and lane reductions:

This is considered part of the wider West Seattle Bridge Program, so if you have questions about it, bring them to tomorrow’s online community meeting (5:30 pm Wednesday).

Share This

No Replies to "ROAD-WORK FOLLOWUP: West Marginal/Highland Park Way work starting earlier this weekend"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.