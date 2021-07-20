ROAD-WORK FOLLOWUP: West Marginal/Highland Park Way work starting earlier this weekend

That SDOT photo shows just some of the work that crews did at the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way intersection last weekend. And they’ve just sent an update on what’s planned this weekend, including an even-earlier start, and lane reductions: This is considered part of the wider West Seattle Bridge Program, so if you have questions about it, bring them to tomorrow’s online community meeting (5:30 pm Wednesday).
