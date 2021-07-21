West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

BIZNOTE: Benefit barbecues are back @ West Seattle Thriftway

July 21, 2021 3:41 pm
 How to help

For the first time in two years, benefit barbecues are back at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor). First one is this Saturday, 11 am-4 pm. Look for the outdoor tent and get a burger ($7) or hot dog ($5) lunch, with proceeds benefiting Pencil Me In For Kids. That’s a West Seattle nonprofit supported by Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) and the Rotary Club of West Seattle, that for 25+ years has helped ensure that kids have the school supplies they need.

