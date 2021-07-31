WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to the weekend! We start July’s final day with a dozen notes for you:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Work is set to continue into the early afternoon at Highland Park Way/West Marginal, as previewed here.

ROCK & GEM SHOW: On Pigeon Point:

The World’s Fossils & Minerals is showing from 10 am to 4 pm, 2009 SW Dakota Come see the new material.

BASEBALL TRYOUTS: Starting at 10 am at the Pee-Wee Fields (7226 12th SW):

The Seattle Tigers are holding a final round of tryouts for their year-round 9U and 10U teams for the coming baseball season. Players born after 5/1/2011 are eligible to participate in these teams for fall and winter training in preparation for tournament season in the spring of 2022. Parents can register their child for a tryout spot at: seattletigersbaseball.com/tryouts-for-the-2021-22-season

LEMONADE FUNDRAISER: Girl Scouts are selling lemonade, iced tea, iced coffee, and homemade baked goods 10 am-4 pm to raise money to go to Costa Rica to volunteer at a sea-turtle reserve with Outward Bound in 2022. Find them at 42nd Ave SW and Charlestown. Cash, Venmo, and PayPal are accepted.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), Marco de Carvalho and friends perform.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today, Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale, 11 am-8 pm), Delridge Playfield (4501 Delridge Way SW, noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 pm), and Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm).

FOOD DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), you can drop off food-drive donations – details are in our preview.

REMEMBERING VICTOR HENLEY: 2-5 pm outside the 7-11 at 3801 California SW, all are invited to celebrate the life of Victor Henley, who meant so much to its customers and staff.

ALUMNI FLAG-FOOTBALL GAME: 3 pm at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW), first annual West Seattle High School alumni flag-football game, raising money for the Wildcats’ football program.

PEACE PELOTON RIDE: 3-5 pm, bicyclists gather at The Patio in Columbia City, 5:15 pm ride to Beer Star in White Center, as previewed here.

THE ALLEY’S ANNIVERSARY: 8-10 pm, third night of live music to celebrate three years of The Alley (behind 4509 California SW)

Anything else? Text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!