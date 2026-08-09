BIZNOTE: The Wash Dog announces new, but not-so-new, ownership

We haven’t heard from The Wash Dog since their move from West Seattle to White Center six years ago, but now there’s big news: The canine-cleanliness facility has just sent word of an ownership change – here’s their announcement:

The Wash Dog, a beloved neighborhood dog grooming shop that has served Southwest Seattle since 2001, is celebrating a new chapter as second-generation owners Shawn and his wife Katie Myers take the reins of the family business.

The shop invites the community to a free open house, “Clips for Tips,” on August 18th, to meet the new owners and celebrate the transition. The event will feature hot dogs, chips, water, and complimentary tip-based dog nail trims for neighborhood pups.

The Wash Dog has been a fixture of southwest Seattle for over two decades, most recently under the ownership of Shawn’s moms. One of them recently passed and the other is taking a much-deserved retirement.

Shawn first moved to West Seattle as an adolescent in the mid-’80s. He knows the community and is happy to be contributing to it by carrying on his moms’ legacy of caring for area dogs.

“We’re so proud to carry on what my moms built here,” said Shawn Myers. “This open house is our way of saying thank you to the neighborhood and inviting everyone to be part of the next chapter.”

Event Details:

• What: Clips for Tips Open House

• When: August 18th

• Where: The Wash Dog, 10623 16th SW

• Cost: Free — hot dogs, chips, water, and tip-based nail trims