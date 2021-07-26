West Seattle, Washington

California/Charlestown 7-11 customers’ outpouring in memory of Victor Henley

July 26, 2021 9:37 pm
Both outside his California/Charlestown 7-11 and inside, memorials are growing for Victor Henley, who died suddenly on Friday.

Thanks to everybody who’s tipped us about this. Victor was much-loved by customers – one person who emailed us described him as “a human that could reach out and make you smile,” His page on the Emmick Family Funeral Home (WSB sponsor) website has a message from his family:

Victor’s celebration of life will be a public event and will take place in West Seattle, the community he loved very much. Our family appreciates the outpouring of kind words and memories of Victor that you have been sharing. The love you have shown is immeasurable; there are no words to describe how special you have made us feel.

Victor was 50 years old.

  • Matt B July 26, 2021 (10:12 pm)
    I had just seen him at the store a few days before. He was so energetic and kind.

    My condolences to his family during this difficult time.

  • Sky July 26, 2021 (10:16 pm)
    It’s so sad to lose Victor so suddenly when he had so much life left to live. My thoughts and prayers are with his parents and the rest of his family. He was a fixture in West Seattle, and a very kind man all around. I’ve known Victor for many years now. When I’d come in, he was always so welcoming and friendly; we’d chat about life, he’d ask about my family, what I was up to in life and we’d usually end up chatting (and holding up the line) for a few minutes. He treated everyone like family, and with the utmost respect. You were loved by so many because of who you were as a person. You’ll be missed greatly brother!! RIP

  • Todd July 26, 2021 (10:29 pm)
    Omg. I saw him almost every day. Shocked. 

