YOU CAN HELP: Donate food this Saturday!

If you can donate food, Admiral Church hopes you’ll stop by on Saturday. The announcement:

Summer Food Drive Saturday, July 31st, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Time to clean your pantry and help less-fortunate people in our community. Drop off non-perishable food, canned fruit & vegetables, spices, soy sauce, rice, pasta, peanut butter, etc. Attendants will be available to help unload your vehicle in the parking lot at Admiral Church, 4320 SW Hill Street in the North Admiral community. Thank you for supporting this community endeavor to feed the hungry.