That photo is from Lauren, who reoorts brown water in Admiral, as does Jennifer. No emergencies on the Seattle Public Utilities water-trouble map; it is often caused by SFD testing hydrants, but it’s always a good idea to report discolored water to SPU at 206-386-1800 – and don’t do laundry until it clears up, as the discoloration is usually sediment/rust that can leave stains.

P.S. Reminder – Wednesday and Thursday of this week will bring some testing related to the almost-complete Spokane Pump Station project, and that could mean discolored water in parts of Admiral – here’s the alert we’ve published.