West Seattle, Washington

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Brown water in Admiral

August 9, 2026 12:39 pm
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 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

That photo is from Lauren, who reoorts brown water in Admiral, as does Jennifer. No emergencies on the Seattle Public Utilities water-trouble map; it is often caused by SFD testing hydrants, but it’s always a good idea to report discolored water to SPU at 206-386-1800 – and don’t do laundry until it clears up, as the discoloration is usually sediment/rust that can leave stains.

P.S. Reminder – Wednesday and Thursday of this week will bring some testing related to the almost-complete Spokane Pump Station project, and that could mean discolored water in parts of Admiral – here’s the alert we’ve published.

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