WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Peace Peloton’ bicycle ride Saturday from Columbia City to White Center

One year ago, we covered the start of a “Peace Peloton” bicycle ride from Alki to the Northwest African-American Museum. Peace Peloton rides have continued, in support of Black-owned businesses and economic justice, and West Seattle neighbor Katelyn, a PP event organizer, wants to make sure you know about a ride this Saturday (July 31st) from Columbia City to White Center – so in case you haven’t seen it already in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the flyer! Riders will stage at The Patio in Columbia City between 3 and 5, then take off for White Center – a seven-mile ride – at about 5:15 pm, ending at Beer Star (16th/98th). The RSVP link is on this page.
