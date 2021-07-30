ROAD WORK: This weekend’s plan for West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection, and what’s been done so far

When we published this morning’s traffic (etc.) watch, we were awaiting SDOT‘s update on this weekend’s plan for the West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection. We’ve since heard back, and here’s both the plan and a few toplines of what crews have done so far:

We recognize the traffic impacts caused by construction and lane closures on the detour route for the West Seattle Bridge closure. Thus, we are only performing construction work on Saturday and Sunday between 3 am and 1 pm. We also have four Uniformed Police Officers onsite to help alleviate traffic congestion by “flushing” congestion peaks while we work.

Here is the progress that we have made:

July 17 – July 18: saw-cutting the concrete/asphalt, removing the north curb islands, excavation for new curb ramps at the northwest corner

July 24 – July 25: excavating, pouring three new concrete panels, pouring new curb ramp on the northwest corner, removing and reinstalling new Pedestrian Signal Pole / vehicle detection system

(Next two weekends’ plan)

July 31 – August 1: forming new concrete island on the northwest corner, removing the west and east curb islands

August 7 – August 8: tentatively planning to excavate, form and pour new curb ramps on the northeast corner