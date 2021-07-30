West Seattle, Washington

ROAD WORK: This weekend’s plan for West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection, and what’s been done so far

July 30, 2021 2:34 pm
1 COMMENT
When we published this morning’s traffic (etc.) watch, we were awaiting SDOT‘s update on this weekend’s plan for the West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection. We’ve since heard back, and here’s both the plan and a few toplines of what crews have done so far:

We recognize the traffic impacts caused by construction and lane closures on the detour route for the West Seattle Bridge closure. Thus, we are only performing construction work on Saturday and Sunday between 3 am and 1 pm. We also have four Uniformed Police Officers onsite to help alleviate traffic congestion by “flushing” congestion peaks while we work.

Here is the progress that we have made:

July 17 – July 18: saw-cutting the concrete/asphalt, removing the north curb islands, excavation for new curb ramps at the northwest corner
July 24 – July 25: excavating, pouring three new concrete panels, pouring new curb ramp on the northwest corner, removing and reinstalling new Pedestrian Signal Pole / vehicle detection system

(Next two weekends’ plan)

July 31 – August 1: forming new concrete island on the northwest corner, removing the west and east curb islands

August 7 – August 8: tentatively planning to excavate, form and pour new curb ramps on the northeast corner

Avoid the area during the work hours if you can. Until 8 am both days, for example, the low bridge is unrestricted. Otherwise, the Roxbury corridor is a good way to get to/from the 1st Avenue South Bridge (or the South Park Bridge) without using West Marginal.

1 Reply to "ROAD WORK: This weekend's plan for West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection, and what's been done so far"

  • Elton July 30, 2021 (3:13 pm)
    This construction work seems really ill conceived. Is there some critical reason I’m missing that they can’t start the road work at 9PM or 10PM, even, instead of 3AM? I don’t trust their 1PM quote either – last Saturday the lanes were still closed when I passed by at almost 2PM. I think the traffic last Saturday was the first time I regretted not purposely taking the low bridge and paying the ticket cost because of how severe the back up was.

